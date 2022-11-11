Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.59 billion-$12.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.89 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. 51,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.