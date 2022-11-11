Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading Up 3.8%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.62). Approximately 21,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.27. The company has a market capitalization of £31.67 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

