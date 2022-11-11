Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $226.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hershey has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.20.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

