Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 2,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Heska Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

