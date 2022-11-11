HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for HEXO in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

HEXO Price Performance

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO

HEXO Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in HEXO by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in HEXO by 28.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HEXO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HEXO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEXO by 71.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,723 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

