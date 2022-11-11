HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 1279833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

HEXO Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.