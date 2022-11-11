HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

