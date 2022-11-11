HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $729,489.70

HI (HI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $114.60 million and approximately $729,489.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,165.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00041459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04344684 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $741,165.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.