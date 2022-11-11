HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $115.95 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. HI has a market capitalization of $115.95 million and $828,807.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.94 or 0.99982469 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00248630 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04168264 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $737,458.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

