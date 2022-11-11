HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.47

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.47 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 159.60 ($1.84). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.84), with a volume of 3,183,640 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Pugh acquired 14,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($24,985.61).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

