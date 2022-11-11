High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,478 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,358. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

