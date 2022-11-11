High Note Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $8.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

