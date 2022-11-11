High Note Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,328 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 639,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

