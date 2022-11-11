High Note Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

MQT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

