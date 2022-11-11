High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.13. 2,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,329. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $238.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average of $186.86.

