High Note Wealth LLC Takes $300,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Up 2.3 %

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.13. 93,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.