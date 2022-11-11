Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $32.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.
HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
