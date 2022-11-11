Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $32.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 7.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.