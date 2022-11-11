Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

