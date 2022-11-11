HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.74. The company has a market cap of C$300.49 million and a P/E ratio of -19.35. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

(Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.