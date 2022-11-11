HNI Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

HNI has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. HNI has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HNI by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

