Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

HD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.34 and its 200-day moving average is $292.15. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

