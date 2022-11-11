Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

