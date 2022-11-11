Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.89 billion-$128.89 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

HMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

