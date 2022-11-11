Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

