Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.71

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 6668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
