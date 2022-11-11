Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Argus decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

HRL stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 92,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

