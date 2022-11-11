Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.23

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 59154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.