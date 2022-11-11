H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

