Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,994,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 8.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 11.83% of Hudbay Minerals worth $125,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

HBM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 130,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

