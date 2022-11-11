Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Up 291.7% in October

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the October 15th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 80.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 76.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

HCII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

