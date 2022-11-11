Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.00.

HUM opened at $558.30 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

