Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Short Interest Update

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Humanco Acquisition Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HMCOW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 94,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,924. Humanco Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanco Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMCOW. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Humanco Acquisition by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,806,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 311,899 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

