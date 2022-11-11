Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANM) Shares Up 1.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 18,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
