Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 3.1 %

HURN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.56. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,508. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 497.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.