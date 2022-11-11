Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

HURN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.56. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,508. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 497.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

