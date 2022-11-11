Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Given New $2.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $536.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.24. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

