Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.25. The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.64. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Hyliion shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 14,493 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.