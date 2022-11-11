iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

