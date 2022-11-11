iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$87.00 at Cormark

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG stock traded up C$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.10. 87,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,443. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.49. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

