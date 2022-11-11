IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 80.62%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

