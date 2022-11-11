IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut IAA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Performance

IAA opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 80.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 52,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 264,406 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.