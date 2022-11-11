IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Cowen

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.36.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. IAC has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

