IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading 9.4% Higher

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$15.34 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

