Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.95 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$1.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,016. The company has a market cap of $825.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.