ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $272.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.66. 15,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 177.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 380.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

