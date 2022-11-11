Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 5% Higher

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 87,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

