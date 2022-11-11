IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 329,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $23.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

