IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.74-$7.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $23.82 on Friday, reaching $439.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,477. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 74.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

