iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Buys 14,144 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

