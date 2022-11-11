iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Buys 14,144 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
