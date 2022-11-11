iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IHRT. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

