Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 7,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 179,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $147,356. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.